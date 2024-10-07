Open Menu

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Condemns Terrorist’s Attack

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has condemned the cowardly terrorist's attack in which two Chinese and one Pakistani were killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has condemned the cowardly terrorist's attack in which two Chinese and one Pakistani were killed.

Rehan Naseem Bharara, President FCCI has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over this tragedy and said that the government must take the perpetrators to task.

He said that Pakistan and China are enjoying strong bilateral relations. China has proved itself as a trusted friend of Pakistan in all odds, he said and added that it was ensuring much needed connectivity to promote regional trade by heavily investing on CPEC related projects.

He appreciated the Chinese stance to develop this region on the basis of equality and shared prosperity but some hostile forces were out to sabotage this project through terrorist activities.

He particularly condemned the time chosen for this attack as a high-level meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was scheduled to be held in Pakistan during this week.

He was optimistic that the government of Pakistan would take stringent measures to crush these terrorists so that the Chinese could complete the ongoing projects with full peace of mind in addition to initiating new development schemes.

He also condoled with the bereaved Chinese families who have lost their loved ones and hoped that despite such incidents Pak-China friendship will continue to grow in the coming days.

More Stories From Business