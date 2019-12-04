Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decides to make amendment in tax rules due to non filing of tax returns by industrial and commercial consumers

(@imziishan)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to amend the tax rules due to non- filing of tax returns by industrial and commercial consumers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to amend the tax rules due to non- filing of tax returns by industrial and commercial consumers.According to media reports, a senior official of FBR said that decision to make an amendment in the tax rules was taken to suspend the supply of power and gas to people who have not submitted their tax returns from the next month.He said amendment in tax rules is needed due to poor response by power distribution companies'.

He said in the last 6 months, DESCOs failed to agree industrial and commercial consumers for filing income tax return for tax year 2019.Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi in his message on social networking site twitter said that FBR formations are directed to ensure that all industrial and commercial consumers of Electricity and Gas distribution companies are registered under and file return of income, if required.

Such consumers, who have not yet filed return of income to avail extension in time.