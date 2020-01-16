Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) gears up operation against Tax evaders

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has submitted an application for establishing a field that would undergo disciplined raids against the tax evaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has submitted an application for establishing a field that would undergo disciplined raids against the tax evaders.These orders have come amid reports revealing that few number of big tax payers were involved in circumventing the tax payments.They have been identified and investigation has to be launched against them according to the Income Tax Ordinance and Anti- Money Laundering Act 2010.Director General I and I Dr.

Bashirullah Khan claimed that the intelligence and investigation directorates have been directed to take strict action against the tax evaders, money launderers and abettors of terrorists.He went on to say that these raids would culminate to other parts of country.

Tax evaders from Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan have been identified till now.Directorate of intelligence in its official statement said that actions would be sped up against non-registered personnel who are making taxable products but are not registered for sales tax.To address this, the Directorate of Multan has set up a team which would take action against non-registered personnel who are making plastic pipes and water tanks.

Such people are involved in evading sales tax because their business is producing products on which tax can be imposed.

This act comes under the jurisdiction of Sales Tax Fraud.Contrary to this, their utility bills run into millions of rupees but they still remain unregistered. Team has collected considerable banking and purchasing records and an investigation has been launched.The I and I directorate of FBR has unveiled another scandal in Karachi.

Non-registered textile units are functioning without paying taxes.These units are not enrolled under the tax net of the country despite producing gray cloth and embroidery. Tax team has raided 4 units and many industrial areas are operating without paying sales tax.

Not only they were evading taxes but also were assisting in hiding their sales as well. According to the details, a large textile unit has been identified where 63 looms for making thread and other machinery was installed.Moreover, 3 textiles mills had 2 units that were involved in producing gray cloth whereas one was making embroidered clothes.