Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secures 2nd position in pistol shooting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan secured the second position in the Tactical Pistol Shooting Competition 2024, organized by the Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Saturday.

The event saw participation from 45 professional shooters in various categories, showcasing their skills in a highly competitive environment, said a press release issued here.

Nouman Ali clinched the first position in the Pistol Shooting Category, with Khurram Adil taking third place, while Jam Kamal Khan impressed by finishing in second.

The event also featured a Submachine Gun (SMG) category, where Irfan Jan secured first place, followed by Khushab Khan in second, and Zahid Iqbal in third.

In addition to competing, Jam Kamal Khan served as the chief guest of the event, reinforcing his commitment to supporting healthy and constructive activities.

At the awards ceremony, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Police Inayat Ali distributed trophies, medals, and certificates among the top performers. Notably, Jam Kamal Khan's son, Prince Jam Muhammad Khan, received the award on his father’s behalf.

Speaking at the event, Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of organizing such competitions, stating, "Healthy competitions like these are essential, and the government fully supports such activities as they contribute to the physical and mental well-being of participants."

AIG Inayat Ali echoed these sentiments, highlighting the social benefits of these events, describing them as "symbols of liveliness" and a source of "positive energy" for the community.

The competition was a testament to the strong skills and sportsmanship displayed by the participants, underscoring the importance of promoting sports and healthy activities within society.