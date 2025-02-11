- Home
- Business
- Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for explores industrial collaboration in Belarus
Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan For Explores Industrial Collaboration In Belarus
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan is on an official visit to Belarus to strengthen economic ties and explore industrial collaboration between the two nations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan is on an official visit to Belarus to strengthen economic ties and explore industrial collaboration between the two nations.
As part of his official visit, the Minister toured key Belarusian industrial facilities, including the Minsk automobile Factory (MAZ) and the Minsk Tractor Factory (MTZ), where he explored opportunities for joint ventures and technology exchange in automotive and agricultural machinery manufacturing,said a press release issued here Tuesday.
During his visit to MAZ, the Minister observed the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and innovative automotive technologies.
He highlighted the potential for collaboration in heavy vehicle production, which could significantly contribute to Pakistan’s infrastructure development and economic growth.
He expressed optimism about forging bilateral partnerships that would enhance Pakistan’s industrial sector and create new investment opportunities.
Later, at MTZ, the Minister explored advanced tractor manufacturing technologies and discussed avenues for cooperation in agriculture and industrial development.
Recognizing the importance of modern agricultural machinery for Pakistan’s farming sector, he stressed the mutual benefits of knowledge sharing and joint ventures, which could help enhance Pakistan’s agricultural productivity and mechanization efforts.
The visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger economic ties with Belarus, with a focus on technological advancements, industrial development, and trade expansion.
The Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest in deepening collaboration in key sectors, paving the way for long-term partnerships and economic progress.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027
UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy
Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan
Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..
National polio immunization drive concludes
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22
One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15
District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court
Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM
Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for explores industrial collaboration in Belarus4 minutes ago
-
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal2 hours ago
-
NA body emphasizes for reassessing high-cost project44 minutes ago
-
Economic reforms report analysis of 120 reforms implement in 11 months2 hours ago
-
ICCI-Egypt Charge d’Affaires discuss strategies to boost bilateral trade3 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth3 hours ago
-
Exhibitions essential to open new avenues for businesses: LCCI president3 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board approves development, maintenance projects4 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association4 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association4 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,632 more points2 hours ago