Federal Minister Of Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Departs For US To Participate In IMF, WB Meetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Sunday departed for the United States to participate in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB)

During his visit, the minister will hold meetings with high-ranking officials of the IMF and World Bank, according to press release issued by the Finance Ministry.

He will also meet with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Additionally, Aurangzeb will engage with top officials from the US State and Treasury Departments, global credit rating agencies and commercial banks, particularly investment banks from the Middle East.

The federal minister will address investment forums and seminars, sharing Pakistan's economic outlook and visit renowned US think tanks. He will also interact with selected international and American media representatives.

