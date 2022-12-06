UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister Syed Murtaza Assures GCCI To Review EPZs Policies

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 08:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud Tuesday assured to review and reorient the policies of export processing zones (EPZs) in order to enhance exports of the country with value addition.

In a meeting with a delegation of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), which called on him under the leadership of Federal Minister for Water and Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, the Industries Minister said the rules of the EPZs will be reviewed and updated to facilitate the business community, said a press release issued here.

One of the representatives of the delegation, Akhlaq Ahmed informed the minister that 116 acre EPZ Gujranwala needs to be denotified to make it more facilitative and beneficial for the small medium size enterprises operating in the city.

The delegation was of the view that the restrictive policies of the EPZs are the one of the main factors to enhance exports and demand change in the Gujranwala business centre as well.

The delegation also proposed to increase the representation of Gujranwala by reorganizing the structure of Engineering Development board.

The delegation suggested a reduction in duties on importing raw material as the move will help in increasing exports.

The Industries Minister assured the delegation to look into their proposals and will be incorporated in the considerations to resolve the issues the business community is confronting with.

