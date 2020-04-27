UrduPoint.com
Gov't Releases Rs526.3 B For Various Ongoing, New Projects So Far

Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:38 PM

The federal government has so far released Rs526.3 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20, against the total allocation of Rs701 billion

Under the PSDP, the government has released an amount of Rs230.14 billion for the federal ministries, Rs170.64 billion for corporations and Rs41.78 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here on Monday.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs38.5 billion for the security enhancement in the country and had allocated Rs53 billion during the year 2019-20.

An amount of Rs81.2 billion has also been released for the blocks managed by finance division under the government's 10 years development programme.

Similarly for Higher education Commission (HEC), the government has released an amount of Rs27.07 billion out of its total allocation of Rs29 billion while Rs301.

47 million has been released for Pakistan Nuclear Energy Authority for which the government had allocated Rs301.48 million in the development budget.

For National Highway Authority (NHA), the government has released Rs154.54 billion against its allocations of Rs154.58 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government has also released Rs10.7 billion for Railways Division out of total allocation of Rs16 billion, Rs7.7 billion for Interior Division, and Rs8.36 billion for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division.

Revenue Division has received Rs 4.3 billion out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion, whereas the Cabinet Division has also received Rs30.18 billion for which an amount of Rs39.986 billion has been allocated for the year 2019-20.

The government has also released Rs25.66 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs27.26 billion and Rs16.11 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects).

