International Monetary Fund (IMF) Revises Down Mexico Economic Growth Forecast

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:40 PM

International Monetary Fund (IMF) revises down Mexico economic growth forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's economic growth forecast for 2020 and 2021, citing weak domestic investment despite lower risks posed by the global economy

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday downgraded Mexico's economic growth forecast for 2020 and 2021, citing weak domestic investment despite lower risks posed by the global economy.

In its World Economic Outlook report, the agency projected Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) will expand 1 percent in 2020 and 1.6 percent in 2021, shaving 0.

3 percentage point off each year from its previous forecast released in October. Mexico saw slower economic growth in the third quarter of 2019 due to weak domestic demand, said the IMF.

Latin America as a whole would see a 1.6-percent growth in 2020 and a 2.3-percent growth in 2021, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point less, respectively, than the agency's forecast in October. World economic growth projections were also revised down to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021, according to the report.

