Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif To Attend Economic Cooperation Organization Meeting In Turkey On Saturday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 04:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will attend the meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) slated to take place in the Turkish city of Antalya on Saturday, Tasnim News Agency reported, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

On Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Antalya would host ECO senior officials and council of ministers meetings from November 8-9. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will chair the event.

Established as Regional Cooperation for Development in 1964 by Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey, the political and economic body was renamed to the Economic Cooperation Organization in 1985. The organization serves as a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities between regional states.

ECO currently comprises Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

