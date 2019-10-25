UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Calls US International Policies 'Economic Terrorism'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Calls US International Policies 'Economic Terrorism'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that Washington's economic policies aimed to impose its own will on other countries in what could be viewed as "economic terrorism

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that Washington's economic policies aimed to impose its own will on other countries in what could be viewed as "economic terrorism."

"Today the United States is employing oppressive economic tools in order to impose its illegitimate political goals on independent nations in such outrageous and arrogant ways, which are considered to be unconstitutional economic terrorism," Rouhani said while speaking at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

Rouhani stressed that the Non-Aligned Movement could facilitate solutions to global problems, as it includes the majority of the UN member states.

"Under such turbulent conditions the Non-Aligned Movement, as a set of countries representing more than two thirds of the UN member states, can be the pioneer on behalf of its members and the human society in finding solutions for the current global problems within the framework of law abiding, fulfillment of international commitments, moderation and prevention of violence as well as extremism," the president said.

NAM comprises 120 member countries that refuse to participate in military alliances and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles. There are also 17 countries and 10 international organizations that hold an observer status.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Washington Baku United States

Recent Stories

U.S. jobless claims decrease last week

3 minutes ago

Rupee stands stable against US dollar in interbank ..

4 minutes ago

Serviceman Shoots Dead 8 Fellow Soldiers in Russia ..

3 minutes ago

NATO's support to Afghanistan remains ' steadfast' ..

3 minutes ago

Search operations held in provincial capital

17 seconds ago

Beijing Expresses Protest to US Over Pence's Criti ..

19 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.