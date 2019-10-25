Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Calls US International Policies 'Economic Terrorism'

(@imziishan)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that Washington's economic policies aimed to impose its own will on other countries in what could be viewed as "economic terrorism."

"Today the United States is employing oppressive economic tools in order to impose its illegitimate political goals on independent nations in such outrageous and arrogant ways, which are considered to be unconstitutional economic terrorism," Rouhani said while speaking at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

Rouhani stressed that the Non-Aligned Movement could facilitate solutions to global problems, as it includes the majority of the UN member states.

"Under such turbulent conditions the Non-Aligned Movement, as a set of countries representing more than two thirds of the UN member states, can be the pioneer on behalf of its members and the human society in finding solutions for the current global problems within the framework of law abiding, fulfillment of international commitments, moderation and prevention of violence as well as extremism," the president said.

NAM comprises 120 member countries that refuse to participate in military alliances and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles. There are also 17 countries and 10 international organizations that hold an observer status.