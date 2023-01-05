Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) expresses concern over exclusion of edible oil from essential imports

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday expressed concern over the reports that the commercial banks are resisting the opening of LCs of edible oil importers-cum-manufacturers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Thursday expressed concern over the reports that the commercial banks are resisting the opening of LCs of edible oil importers-cum-manufacturers.

They said it would create a shortage of ghee and cooking oil in the market and cause further hikes in the prices of those commodities.

In a statement, Faad Waheed, Acting President, ICCI said that the State Bank of Pakistan had allowed imports related to essential sectors such as food including wheat and edible oil, which was warmly welcomed by the business community of the food sector.

However, the commercial banks were now conveying to the importers-cum-manufacturers of edible oil that the edible oil has been excluded with immediate effect from the list of essential imports and hence banks are turning down their requests for opening of LCs/retirement of documents, he highlighted.

"This situation was creating a panic-like situation in the market," Faad said, adding that almost 90% of edible oil in the country was produced from imported oil seeds to meet the national needs of over 4.

5 million metric tons per annum.

The existing domestic stocks can "hardly meet" the need of 3-4 weeks, he said stressing it was essential to ensure unhindered opening of LCs/retirement of documents to avoid any shortage of this essential food item in the market.

He said that the cooking oil industry was facing a unique kind of challenge as despite the discharge of sufficient stocks in custom-bonded warehouses at Karachi, the importers-cum-manufacturers are unable to lift them due to refusal by banks to retire the documents.

"This state of affairs is giving rise to negative market sentiments" and drying up the supply chain of staple food products of ghee and cooking Oil, Waheed warned.

He urged SBP to immediately issue a clarification on the matter and direct the commercial banks to honor the LCs of the edible oil sector in order to save the common man from further inflation and the edible oil business community from further losses.