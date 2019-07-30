UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry For Introducing Low Cost Crdit Schems

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:09 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for introducing low cost crdit schems

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government for focusing on introducing low cost credit schemes for the domestic industry in order to improve its productivity, attract new investment and promote exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government for focusing on introducing low cost credit schemes for the domestic industry in order to improve its productivity, attract new investment and promote exports.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal President and Rafat Farid Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan has been depending on foreign loans to run its economy.

They urged the government for working on some policies to improve domestic productivity and attract new investment by providing low cost financing to businesses.

They said that at present the interest rates were so high that no businessman or investor was ready to undertake new business ventures and the best way to cope with this problem was to come up with low cost financing schemes for business and industry.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that many business groups were working on projects to expand their existing production capacities, set up new industrial units and upgrade technology, but they have put such projects on hold due to increase in the cost of capital investment.

He said that to reverse this trend, government in collaboration with SBP should work out some new schemes to offer long-term finance at 5-6 percent interest rate for the purchase of industrial machinery and equipment.

He emphasized the need for facilitating certain priority sectors including engineering, food processing, information technology and others where Pakistan had strong potential to increase exports.

He said that low interest rates were the key requirement to trigger fresh investment in industrial projects and boost exports.

ICCI President said that government should also focus on creating new industrial zones in Islamabad and in other major cities to facilitate the development of new industrial estates.

He said many potential investors has the capital to set up industrial units, but they were unable to find land at suitable price.

He called for establishing new industrial zones in every city with a population of one million people that would help create jobs for the local population and slow down pressure on larger cities and towns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Exports Business Price Chamber Commerce Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain are officially engaged!

9 minutes ago

Dubai Economy resolves 17,768 consumer complaints ..

10 minutes ago

Mehmood-ur-Rashid grieved at plane crash

40 seconds ago

Over 431 VIPs challan for road violation in capita ..

42 seconds ago

VIS reaffirms IFS rating of EFU General Insurance

45 seconds ago

National Human Rights Policy Framework formulated

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.