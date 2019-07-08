Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hafnia Australia Tanker Ever Decent Container Ship MS Tiger Container Ship Hyundai Loyality Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Soldoy Northern Discovery Xin Mei Zhou Team Samba Hafnia Australia CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 132,367 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 36,933 metric tons of export cargo and 95,134 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 50,053 36,795 86,848 Bulk Cargo 915 138 1,053 Canola 7,049 ------ 7,049 DAP 5,030 ------ 5,030 Palm Kernel Expeller 1,103 ------ 1,103 Rock Phosphate 8,234 ------ 8,234 Rice ----- ------ ------ Clinkers ----- ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 22,750 ------ 22,750