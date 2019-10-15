UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:26 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Neveska Lady Tanker Ningbo Express Container Ship Irenes Reliance Container Ship Grace Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Ever Deluxe Cape Male Justice Victoria Halil Sahin CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 74,010 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port handled 11,320 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,690 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 19,530 5,040 24,570 Bulk Cargo 13,970 ------ 13,970 Dap 19,868 ------ 19,868 Clinkers ------ 280 280 Yellow Peas 6,548 ------ 6,548 Oil/Liquid Cargo 2,774 6,000 8,774

