Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:32 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Flc Fortune General Cargo KMTC Mumbai Container Ship JBU Opal Tanker AP Sveti Vlaho Clinkers Bristol Trader Tanker SHIPS SAILED: CT Ace Sloman Dsipatcher CMA CGM Racine Mykonos Seas Gullwing Sea Harvest Botnay Bay M.T Lahore KMTC Mumbai CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,756 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 36,252 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,504 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 50,443 36,252 86,695 Bulk Cargo 11,399 ------ 11,399 DAP 706 ------ 706 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Soya Bean Seeds 5,408 ----- 5,408 Talc Powder ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,548 ------ 31,548

