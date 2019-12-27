Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Mol Globe Container Ship MSC Lana Container Ship Oriental Cosmos Tanker Talara Tanker CSCL Africa Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: AS Olivia APL England Athenian CMA CGM Medea STI Express CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 98,052 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,531 metric tons of export cargo and 72,521 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 67,672 23,221 90,893 Bulk Cargo ------ 150 150 Rice ------ 2,160 2,160 Oil/Liquid Cargo 4,849 ------ 4,849