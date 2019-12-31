Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

SHIPS BERTHED: Grace Clinkers Wan Hai 611 Container Ship Berlin Express Container Ship M.T. Karachi Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Seattle C Medi Okinawa Diyala Sea King CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 73,017 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,066 metric tons of export cargo and 46,951 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 30,623 8,280 38,903 Bulk Cargo 135 200 335 Clinkers ------ 17,586 17,586 Oil/Liquid Cargo 16,193 ------ 16,193