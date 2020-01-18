Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) output decreases 5.93% in five months of FY 2019-20

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) in the country during first five months from July to November of current financial year (2019-20) decreased by 5.93 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) in the country during first five months from July to November of current financial year (2019-20) decreased by 5.93 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of LSMIs released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for the period from July-November 2019-20 and November 2019, the LSMI production decreased by 5.93 percent in five months. Meanwhile, on month on month basis, the LSMI output decreased by 4.61 percent during the month of November, 2019 as compared to month of November, 2018. As compared the previous month (October) 2019 the LSMI output decreased by 3.78 percent, it added.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

The sectors showing growth during the period from July-November, 2019-20 as against the same period of last year included textile 0.27 percent, non metallic mineral production 1.91 percent, fertilizers 0.84 percent,leather products 9.47 percent, paper and board 3.40 percent,engineering products 1.46 percent, rubber products 0.02 percent and wood products increased by 0.00 percent.

The sector showing decline in their respective production included food, beverages and tobacco 6.57 percent, coke and petroleum products 0.34 percent, pharmaceuticals 8.38 percent, chemicals 5.46 percent, automobiles production decreased by 37.75 percent.

The iron and steel production during last five months of current financial year reduced by 13.82 percent and electronics 16.22 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.