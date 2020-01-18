UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) Output Decreases 5.93% In Five Months Of FY 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:29 PM

Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) output decreases 5.93% in five months of FY 2019-20

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) in the country during first five months from July to November of current financial year (2019-20) decreased by 5.93 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMIs) in the country during first five months from July to November of current financial year (2019-20) decreased by 5.93 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of LSMIs released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for the period from July-November 2019-20 and November 2019, the LSMI production decreased by 5.93 percent in five months. Meanwhile, on month on month basis, the LSMI output decreased by 4.61 percent during the month of November, 2019 as compared to month of November, 2018. As compared the previous month (October) 2019 the LSMI output decreased by 3.78 percent, it added.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

The sectors showing growth during the period from July-November, 2019-20 as against the same period of last year included textile 0.27 percent, non metallic mineral production 1.91 percent, fertilizers 0.84 percent,leather products 9.47 percent, paper and board 3.40 percent,engineering products 1.46 percent, rubber products 0.02 percent and wood products increased by 0.00 percent.

The sector showing decline in their respective production included food, beverages and tobacco 6.57 percent, coke and petroleum products 0.34 percent, pharmaceuticals 8.38 percent, chemicals 5.46 percent, automobiles production decreased by 37.75 percent.

The iron and steel production during last five months of current financial year reduced by 13.82 percent and electronics 16.22 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same July October November 2018 2019 Textile From

Recent Stories

Food Security Minister visits farmer&#039;s market ..

1 minute ago

PM Khan lauds man for saving more than 100 peoples ..

10 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi dep ..

2 minutes ago

Palestinian Woman Threatening Israeli Border Polic ..

2 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi polo team wins ADCB EPA Cup 2020

16 minutes ago

All Karachi Prof Ejaz Faruqi Cricket tournament fr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.