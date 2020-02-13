UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 75.69 Points, Closes At 40,455 Points

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:49 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,455.44 points as compared to 40,531.13 points on the last working day, with negative change of 75.69 points (0.19%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 40,455.44 points as compared to 40,531.13 points on the last working day, with negative change of 75.69 points (0.19%).

A total of 197,436,400 shares were traded compared to the trade 180,327,770 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.096 billion as compared to Rs 7.560 billion during last trading day.

Total 340 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 138 recorded gain and 177 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 22,382,000 shares and price per share of Rs 13.29, D.G.K.Cement with a volume of 18,247,500 and price per share of Rs 69.62 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 13,820,500 and price per share of Rs 13.01.

