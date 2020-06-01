UrduPoint.com
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishusti To Brief Putin On Tuesday On Economy Recovery Plan - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:36 PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishusti to Brief Putin on Tuesday on Economy Recovery Plan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will brief President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday on the national economy relief plan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In late April, Putin tasked the cabinet, regional authorities and businesses with elaborating this plan, which should include measures for normalizing business activities, boosting the economy growth and restoring employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This document will be presented to the Kremlin today. Tomorrow, the president plans to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Mishustin. At this meeting, Mishustin will brief the president on this document," Peskov told reporters, adding that "at least a significant part of the talks will be open."

