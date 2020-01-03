State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 789b in money market

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 789.90 billion in Money Market through seven days Open Market Operation (OMO) injection at cut-off rate of 13.30 percent.

Twenty one bids of 880.8 billion were offered, of which 19 of Rs 789.9 billion were accepted.

The rate of return accepted is 13.3 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.