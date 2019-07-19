UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Rs.465 Bln Into Market

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs.465 bln into market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs. 465 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs. 465 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eighteen bids of Rs. 571.5 billion were offered, of which 11 of Rs. 465 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.34 percent per annum, said an SBP press release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Money Market Billion

Recent Stories

National Committee of &#039;Year of Tolerance&#039 ..

6 minutes ago

Holmes keeps the lead as Fleetwood, Koepka make th ..

9 minutes ago

Powerful Blast Hits Gasification Plant in Central ..

9 minutes ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Peace Sports ..

9 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

9 minutes ago

Japan to continue providing assistance to Pakistan ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.