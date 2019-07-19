State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs.465 bln into market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs. 465 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs. 465 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eighteen bids of Rs. 571.5 billion were offered, of which 11 of Rs. 465 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.34 percent per annum, said an SBP press release.