The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

3 Shifted from B.No.1 to FM-2.

2 Shifted from B.No.5 O/A.

1 Shifted from B.No.5 O/A.

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Asl Mercury OC-Services 15/10/19 Not Sched Nil 55,000

Industrial Ranger Project-Sh 20/10/19 Not Sched 143 Units Nil

Da Xin Cosco 19/10/19 Not Sched 3,103 G.C Nil

Da Zhi Cosco 15/10/19 Not Sched 2,765 G.C Nil

Kota Nabil P-Delta 28/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 21/10/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Cscl Sydney COSCO 19/10/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Mol Globe OC-Network 17/10/19 Not Sched 950 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 17/10/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt.

Cosco Indonesia Cosco 17/10/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt. 2000 Cnt.

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

hours on Tuesday.

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust ( KPT ) issued

