Trump Must Not Back Down On Sanctioning Huawei In US Trade Talks With China - Senators

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 11:37 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Trump administration must not remove China's high-tech telecommunications corporation Huawei from the United States' banned list in its trade negotiations with Beijing, US Senators Marco Rubio and Mark Warner wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday.

"Senators Marco Rubio... and Mark Warner... today warned the Trump administration not to concede on important national security matters related to countering Huawei," Rubio said in a press release summarizing the letter.

Rubio and Warner are the chairman and ranking Democrat on the US Senate Intelligence Committee.

In January, Rubio and Warner proposed a new bill to respond to high tech, national security challenges presented by China and other nations and urged the creation of a new cross-government, inter-agency plan to prevent technology thefts, the release noted.

"Allowing the use of Huawei equipment in US telecommunications infrastructure is harmful to our national security. In no way should Huawei be used as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations," the senators wrote.

The US government needed to intensify its activities in briefing allied nations with factual evidence on the long-term dangers of relying upon Chinese-made telecommunications systems, the senators wrote.

