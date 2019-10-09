United Business Group (UBG) has damaged FPCCI beyond repair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) The United Business Group (UBG) has transformed FPCCI into a club and damaged it beyond repair, a business leader said Wednesday.The leaders of UBG and FPCCI are just interested in chat, photo sessions and reaping benefits which has tarnished image of these institutions, said Mirza Abdul Rehman, a central leader of UBG.Mirza Abdul Rahman who is the group leader of Attock Chamber and former Vice President FPCCI said that COAS and PM ignored UBG and FPCCI leadership in a recent interaction with the business community due to their reputation.

Moreover, he said, top government functionaries and Pakistan Business Council has also ignored the Apex Chamber as they deal with genuine businessmen and not the gang of plunderers.The veteran business leader said that FPCCI has disappointed business community to an extent that they have stopped consulting them and initiated efforts to resolve their issues by themselves while traders have taken to streets to get their issues resolved.