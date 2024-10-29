- Home
- Business
- News
- University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank ..
University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Has Inked A Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) With State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:42 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Cooperation Faisalabad to establish long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of financial inclusion
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Cooperation Faisalabad to establish long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of financial inclusion.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and Director Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department SBP Abid Qamar signed the MoU during a formal ceremony.
Dr Sarwar Khan said that the MoU will bring tangible results in terms of creating awareness about finance by arranging the seminars, conferences and exchange of information.
He said that SBP in collaboration with UAF had launched Agriculture Financial Literacy Student Ambassador Program to educate the farming community about the agricultural financing scheme and latest agriculture trends.
He said that as many as 100 UAF students are engaged in the scheme by SBP in order to create awareness in the four Tehsils of Faisalabad.
Waqas Kashif Bajwa-Chief Manager-SBP BSC Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Asghar from Institute of Agriculture Resource Economics UAF, Huma Bukhari-Joint Director-FISD SBP and Nadeem Khanzada- Sr. Joint Director-Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department, State Bank were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Al-Khidmat signs MoU
NUML celebrates 101st anniversary of Turkish Republic Day
Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar2 minutes ago
-
LCCI, PITB ink MoU to boost employment2 minutes ago
-
Traders seek LCCI’s help in overcoming business issues55 minutes ago
-
Tanveer lauds services of outgoing Japanese Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal reaffirms govt's commitment to inclusive development for all Pakistani2 hours ago
-
'FCCI to resolve problems of hajj tour operators'3 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 20246 hours ago
-
Farmers urged to sow approved wheat seed6 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,600 to Rs.285,000 per tola6 hours ago
-
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 17 hours ago