FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Cooperation Faisalabad to establish long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of financial inclusion.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and Director Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department SBP Abid Qamar signed the MoU during a formal ceremony.

Dr Sarwar Khan said that the MoU will bring tangible results in terms of creating awareness about finance by arranging the seminars, conferences and exchange of information.

He said that SBP in collaboration with UAF had launched Agriculture Financial Literacy Student Ambassador Program to educate the farming community about the agricultural financing scheme and latest agriculture trends.

He said that as many as 100 UAF students are engaged in the scheme by SBP in order to create awareness in the four Tehsils of Faisalabad.

Waqas Kashif Bajwa-Chief Manager-SBP BSC Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Asghar from Institute of Agriculture Resource Economics UAF, Huma Bukhari-Joint Director-FISD SBP and Nadeem Khanzada- Sr. Joint Director-Agriculture Credit & Financial Inclusion Department, State Bank were also present on the occasion.