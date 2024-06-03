06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Board of the Privatization Commission on Monday decided to pre-qualify 06 interested parties for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The board of the Privatization Commission on Monday decided to pre-qualify 06 interested parties for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The 219th meeting of Privatization Commission Board was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatization and Chairman Privatization Commission, Abdul Aleem Khan, said a press release.

The meeting reviewed the recommendations of the pre-qualification committee in light of the results of the scrutiny/evaluation of Statement of Qualifications (SOQs) submitted by eight interested parties for divestment of PIACL.

The Board, after detailed deliberations and keeping in view the criteria including technical, financial and documentary requirements stipulated in the RSOQ, decided to pre-qualify six interested parties including Fly Jinnah Limited, Air Blue Limited, Arif Habib Corporation Limited, Consortium Lead by Y.B. Holdings (Private) Limited (Consortium members comprises Pioneer Cement Limited and Artistic Milliners Limited.

The other interested parties including ANS Capital Private Limited, Metro Ventures Private Limited, Consortium Lead by Pak Ethanol (Consortium members comprises AirSial Limited, Serene Airlines Private Limited, Liberty Daharki Power Limited) and Consortium Lead by Blue World City (Consortium members comprises Blue World Aviation, IRIS Communication Limited).

The RSOQ provides that consortium members (not LEAD) can be added/replaced, with the permission of Privatization Commission, 15 days prior to bid submission date provided that the proposed new member of consortium and the Consortium meets the requirements of RSOQ.

The pre-qualified interested parties will be invited to the next stage of bidding process to start buy-side due diligence.

Earlier, in response to the Invitation of Expression of Interest (EoI), for divestment of PIACL, published advertisement in leading national and international newspapers on April 2 and 3, 2024, Privatization Commission had received Statement of Qualifications from eight Interested Parties by the last date May 17, 2024.