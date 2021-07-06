10 development schemes of Rs 45.5b approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Tuesday approved 10 development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 45,555.172 million (Rs 45.555 billion).

The schemes were approved in its first meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Planning & Development board (P&D) Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved schemes included as Choubara Branch Canal construction project Greater Thal Canal (Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 19,294.272 million, Command Area Development (CAD) Component of Greater Thal Canal (GTC) Project (CAD-GTC Phase-II) at the cost of Rs 19,783.564 million, provision of cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarters one in Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 750.000 million, provision of Cricket High Performance Center at Divisional Headquarters one in Sialkot at the cost of Rs 750.000 million, construction of Metalled Road and Pile Foundation Bridge on Sanghar Nallah for Tehsil Complex, Shah Suleman Stadium, Mini Zoo and Tevta Centre Etc Tehsil Taunsa Sharif, Length 4.

00 Km, DG Khan at the cost of Rs 604.467 million, widening/rehabilitation / improvement of Metalled Road from Khumbi to Mari (Tribal Area) length 30.00 Km Rajanpur at the cost of Rs 441.474 million, dualization of Lodhran Kehror Pacca, Mailsi, Vehari Road District Lodhran (Phase-II) remaining 20 Km (revised) at the cost of Rs 2,025.649 million, widening / improvement / reconstruction of Rawat Harraka Dhudial Road (Phase-I) Rawat to Jorrian L=36.00 km Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 1,274.277 million, construction of Kahuti to Kulliary Road, Length=31.00 Km, Rawalpindi (revised) at the cost of Rs 526.984 million, construction of Road from Seela Sayydan-Kotli Road via Bheer Gala, Length 31.60 Kms and Establishment of Project Management Unit for the Project "Lai Nullah Expressway Project and Urban Regeneration along Lai Nullah" at the cost of Rs 104.485 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries, assistant chief coordination and other senior representatives of departments concerned alsoattended the meeting.