10 Development Schemes Worth Rs 20.676b Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 52nd meeting of current fiscal year (2024-25) approved ten development schemes amounting to Rs 20.676 billion here on Tuesday.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

1) Construction of Flyover at Railway Phatak Chak RS Shujabad Expressway, Length=1.08 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs 1505.012 million.

2) Rehabilitation of Sangala hill to Sukheki Road length 22.85 KM in District Nakana Sahib at the cost of Rs 1625.537 million.

3) Rehabilitation and improvement of Bhera Bhalwal L=25.22 km in Sargodha at the cost of Rs 1095.123 million.

4) Re-Construction road from Hafizabad to Sukheke Mandi L= 29.24 Kms in District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs 976.975 million.

5) Improvement of roads from MC Limits upto Ring road Faisalabad (Road Work) Length 22.67 Km (21.62 km), Faisalabad, (A) Faisalabad Jaranwala Road, L=3.

62 Km; (B) Faisalabad Satiana Road, Length 7.54 Km; (C) Faisalabad Jhang Road, Length=7.10 Km; (D) Faisalabad Sammundri Road, Length 3.36 Km at the cost of Rs 1412.316 million.

6) Rehabilitation of Road from Nankana Sahib to Shahkot, Length 28.00 Km in District Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs 2328.836 million.

7) Rehabilitation of Jhang Gojra Road at the cost of Rs 1655.729 million.

8) Re-Construction / Rehabilitation of Khurrianwala Jaranwala Road. Length = 23.00 Km, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 874.476 million.

9) Construction of New Campus of Government Engineering academy Punjab at the cost of Rs 1617.112 million.

10) Provision of Infrastructural, Academic and Operational facilities to the Punjab University of Technology Rasul, MB Din at the cost of Rs 7584.968 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

