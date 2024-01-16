Open Menu

10 Developmental Schemes Worth Rs 11.941b Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party, Punjab, (PDWP) has approved ten developmental schemes of the SHC&ME, RP and literacy sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 11941.6 million.

The schemes were approved in the 42nd PDWP meeting of current financial year, chaired by Planning and Development board (P&D Board) Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Tuesday. The Board Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, all the P&D Board members, Provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives attended the meeting.

Approved schemes are as follows:

Program for Strategic Transformation/Revamping of old Blocks of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Gurjat at the cost of Rs 769.998 million; Program for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of old blocks of ex-DHQS (DHQ Hospital, Sargodha) at the cost of Rs 827.045 million; Program for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of old blocks 351 of ex-DHQS (Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi) ) DHQ Hospital Gujranwala at the cost of Rs 1096.

970 million; Strategic Transformation / Revamping of old Block of DHQ Hospital Faisalabad including Pediatric, Emergency Ward, Gynae Ward & Obstetric Ward, Neuro Surgery Ward and Medical Ward in existing Building of DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 702.663 million; Program for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of selected blocks of tertiary care facilities (Emergency and OPD of Children Hospital Multan) at the cost of Rs 542.530 million; Program for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of selected blocks of tertiary care facilities (Emergency & OPD of Nishtar Hospital, Multan) at the cost of Rs 701.318 million; Rehabilitation/ Renovation of Hospitals under Specialized Health Care & Medical education Department through Health Council Traditional Mode (Allied Hospital Faisalabad) at the cost of Rs 3006.849 million; Establishment of Program Implementation Unit (PIU) at the cost of Rs 785.445 million; Punjab SDGs Plus Programme at the cost of Rs 500 million; Scheme for BECS & NCHD at the cost of Rs 3008.782 million.

