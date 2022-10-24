10 uplift schemes of industrial, roads sector approved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday approved 10 developmental schemes of industries and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 36,517.44 million.

These schemes were approved in the 22nd PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs. 23,982.702 million, Establishment of Excellence Hub(s) in the Field of Renewable Energy (Govt. Apprenticeship Training Center, Township, Lahore and Govt. College of Technology, Taxila, District Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs. 904.977 million, Establishment of New Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat.

Revised at the cost of Rs. 4,107.955 million, Re-Construction / Construction of Road from Mianwali - D.I. Khan Road at Chashma Lake to Allu Wali Piplan Kallourkot Road I/C 4 Nos Bridges (Old Sher Shah Soori Road) Length 8.00 km in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 1,418.986 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Metalled Road from Sanjarpur (old KLP Road) to Tillu Road (Walhar Morr) via Walhar & Bindoor, Length 12.70 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs.

872.391 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Sadiqabad to Waderay Di Chakki, Length 10.50 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 714.093 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Waderay Di Chakki to Tillu Bunglow, Length 12.90 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 912.223 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Metalled Road from Tillu Bunglow to Chak No.264/P, Length 9.50 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 801.438 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement / Carpeting of Metalled Road from Kot Sabzal (N-5) to Pull Chak No.211/P via Dhandi, Police Chowki 206/P, Adda Bandi, Gulab Chowk, Length 24.25 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,800.729 million and Rehabilitation / Improvement of Metalled Road from Sinawan to Langer Sarai, Length 34.15 Km (Taken Length 19.74 Km) District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 1,001.946 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.