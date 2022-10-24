UrduPoint.com

10 Uplift Schemes Of Industrial, Roads Sector Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 05:10 PM

10 uplift schemes of industrial, roads sector approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday approved 10 developmental schemes of industries and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 36,517.44 million.

These schemes were approved in the 22nd PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs. 23,982.702 million, Establishment of Excellence Hub(s) in the Field of Renewable Energy (Govt. Apprenticeship Training Center, Township, Lahore and Govt. College of Technology, Taxila, District Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs. 904.977 million, Establishment of New Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat.

Revised at the cost of Rs. 4,107.955 million, Re-Construction / Construction of Road from Mianwali - D.I. Khan Road at Chashma Lake to Allu Wali Piplan Kallourkot Road I/C 4 Nos Bridges (Old Sher Shah Soori Road) Length 8.00 km in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 1,418.986 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Metalled Road from Sanjarpur (old KLP Road) to Tillu Road (Walhar Morr) via Walhar & Bindoor, Length 12.70 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs.

872.391 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Sadiqabad to Waderay Di Chakki, Length 10.50 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 714.093 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation of Metalled Road from Waderay Di Chakki to Tillu Bunglow, Length 12.90 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 912.223 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Metalled Road from Tillu Bunglow to Chak No.264/P, Length 9.50 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs. 801.438 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement / Carpeting of Metalled Road from Kot Sabzal (N-5) to Pull Chak No.211/P via Dhandi, Police Chowki 206/P, Adda Bandi, Gulab Chowk, Length 24.25 Km, Tehsil Sadiqabad, District Rahimyar Khan at the cost of Rs. 1,800.729 million and Rehabilitation / Improvement of Metalled Road from Sinawan to Langer Sarai, Length 34.15 Km (Taken Length 19.74 Km) District Muzaffargarh at the cost of Rs. 1,001.946 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Road Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Piplan Taxila Hub All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

2 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.