100 Environment-friendly Buses To Run In Faisalabad Soon
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 08:39 PM
The government is contemplating to run 100 environment-friendly buses in Faisalabad while in later phase this facility would be extended at tehsil level also
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The government is contemplating to run 100 environment-friendly buses in Faisalabad while in later phase this facility would be extended at tehsil level also.
This was stated by MNA Chaudhry Shehbaz Babar while addressing the meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) Faisalabad.
Being convener of the committee, he also presided over the meeting and said that the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was spending huge funds to improve life stranded of the masses by providing them basic amenities at their door steps.
He took briefing about Inter-City Bus Service and said that in first phase 100 environment-friendly buses would start providing service in Faisalabad within the limits of Ring Road, however, in later phase, this facility would be enhance at tehsil level so that the students and industrial workers could avail from this service at maximum extent.
He also stressed the need of tight security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haraam and said that DCC meeting should also be convened before Ashura.
He said that public welfare and development projects would be executed on war-footing. He said that efforts would be accelerated for establishment of an Information Technology University and a state-of-the-art Teaching Hospital in Faisalabad.
He suggested that the Teaching Hospital should be constructed near Ring Road on Sammundri Road so that the people belonging to Sammundri, Tandlianwala, Gojra and Toba Tek Singh could be provided quality treatment facilities and this hospital would also help in lessening burden on other teaching hospitals in Faisalabad city including Allied Hospital-I and Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital).
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh briefed the meeting and said that local transporters were ready for Inter-City Bus Service and in this connection, a memorandum of understandings (MoU) would be signed with them very soon.
He said that implementation on Suthra Punjab program was in full swing and in this connection, suggestions and recommendations of parliamentarians would be preferred.
He also informed the meeting about Annual Development Program and said that work on 93 schemes was accelerated in addition to starting 37 new schemes in Faisalabad. A crackdown would also be launched soon against theft of irrigation water so that complaints of tail-enders could be redressed, he added.
Senator Talal Chaudhry, MPA Jafar Iqbal Nagra, Jaffar Ali Hocha, Arif Mehmood Gill, Khan Bahadur Dogar, CPO Kamran Adil, Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Abdul Qadir Shah, additional deputy commissioners Nauman Afzal Awan, Ahmad Saleem Chishti, Dr Shahab Aslam, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Iqbal, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Watto and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election
Secretary KA&GB chairs high level meeting regarding August 5 events
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan
Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers
More Stories From Business
-
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election12 seconds ago
-
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan1 hour ago
-
FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial centers2 hours ago
-
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal mine2 hours ago
-
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon2 hours ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity2 hours ago
-
China completes its largest LNG storage base2 hours ago
-
ADB approves 50 mln USD loan, grant to Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
German inflation slows more than expected in June3 hours ago
-
ERP system operationalized at Pak-German Wood Centre3 hours ago
-
Paris stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election2 hours ago
-
PSX gains 379 points to close at 78,824.332 hours ago