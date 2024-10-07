Open Menu

100% Placement To Be Ensured For Cyberabad Students: Azhar Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 08:09 PM

100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch

Hundred percent placement would be ensured for the passed-out students of Cyberabad project launched by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry former Executive Member and head of Cyberabad project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Hundred percent placement would be ensured for the passed-out students of Cyberabad project launched by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry former Executive Member and head of Cyberabad project.

Addressing the first lecture of Generative AI course in the FCCI Auditorium, he said that the future of the job market is directly linked with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the youth equipped with this knowledge would have unlimited opportunities to grow and earn millions of Dollars with minimum investment.

He said that the FCCI would ensure jobs for the passed-out students while they could also establish their own IT houses.

He paid best tribute to the vision of former President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq for conceiving this unique and innovative idea and appreciated sitting President Rehan Naseem Bharara to continue this project.

Mentor Naveed Sarwar in his lecture termed the IT as the most relevant revolution of this century and urged upon the students to spend at least 3-4 hours on their computer after attending the lecture.

He said that this practical application would open doors of unlimited progress for them in this field.

More than 150 students attended this lecture.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Century Job Progress Chamber Market Commerce Industry Best Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack

1 minute ago
 Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

Ex-Dutch football star Johan Neeskens dies

1 minute ago
 Gur Mela starts at UAF

Gur Mela starts at UAF

1 minute ago
 Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexic ..

Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida

1 minute ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid prote ..

Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..

8 minutes ago
 No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Mini ..

No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..

8 minutes ago
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Gu ..

CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House

8 minutes ago
 PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

PSGMEA annual general body meeting held

8 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall ..

Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats

8 minutes ago
 UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more er ..

UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic

16 minutes ago
 Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon b ..

Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages

16 minutes ago
 ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 ..

ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business