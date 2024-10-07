100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Hundred percent placement would be ensured for the passed-out students of Cyberabad project launched by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), said Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry former Executive Member and head of Cyberabad project.

Addressing the first lecture of Generative AI course in the FCCI Auditorium, he said that the future of the job market is directly linked with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the youth equipped with this knowledge would have unlimited opportunities to grow and earn millions of Dollars with minimum investment.

He said that the FCCI would ensure jobs for the passed-out students while they could also establish their own IT houses.

He paid best tribute to the vision of former President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq for conceiving this unique and innovative idea and appreciated sitting President Rehan Naseem Bharara to continue this project.

Mentor Naveed Sarwar in his lecture termed the IT as the most relevant revolution of this century and urged upon the students to spend at least 3-4 hours on their computer after attending the lecture.

He said that this practical application would open doors of unlimited progress for them in this field.

More than 150 students attended this lecture.