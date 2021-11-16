100% recovery of revenue tax to be ensured: ADCR

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Dr Waqar Ali Tuesday said that 100 percent recovery of property tax, Abiana and stamp duty would be ensured to increase government revenue

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Dr Waqar Ali Tuesday said that 100 percent recovery of property tax, Abiana and stamp duty would be ensured to increase government revenue.

Addressing a meeting, he said that performance of all revenue officers was being monitored and strict action would be taken on negligence. He said that land related record has been linked with online system to facilitate masses.

He said that district administration would implement accountability process at Patwari level in order to get 100 percent recovery target.

He was also briefed by the officials concerned that District tax office khanewal recovered Rs160 millions of tax from defaulters during last month.

The ADCR directed assistant commissioners to tighten noose against revenue tax defaulters and recover pending dues from them.

He said all possible facilities were being ensured at land record centre for public facilitation.

He also directed officials to submit report of tax recovery from defaulters.