10,000 startups for youth to be launched by 2023: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The government will soon roll out a comprehensive programme to impart entrepreneurial skills to one million youth for ensuring launch of 10,000 startups in the country by 2023.

A national startup ecosystem would be developed under the Prime Minister's Startup Pakistan initiative of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, aimed at spurring job creation and economic activities in an inclusive, scalable and sustainable way, said the Economic Survey 2020-21 launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in a news conference on Thursday.

The survey was launched to highlight the economic achievements of the present government from July to March of the fiscal year 2021.

The programme, which was in final stages, would be executed by Higher education Commission.

