UrduPoint.com

1017 Consumers Win Prizes Of Rs 54 Mln In FBR's POS Draw

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 09:07 PM

1017 consumers win prizes of Rs 54 mln in FBR's POS draw

Some 1017 consumers on Tuesday won prizes worth Rs 54 million as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held here the 3rd Computerized Draw of Points of Sale (PoS) Prize Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Some 1017 consumers on Tuesday won prizes worth Rs 54 million as the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) held here the 3rd Computerized Draw of Points of Sale (PoS) Prize Scheme.

Nasreen Akhtar won the first prize of Rs one million while Muhammad Sajid Aslam and Raheel Shahbaz won the second prize of Rs 500,000 each. Similarly four consumers Muhammad Shahid ur Rehman, Shahbaz Ahmad, Gul Niaz Bibi and Furqan got the third prize of Rs 250,000 each Speaking on the occasion, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed congratulated the winners and their families on winning the prizes.

He said for the last three years, the FBR was working tirelessly to document the economy, plugging leakages in taxes and bringing maximum people to the tax net.

He said transactions worth of Rs 2 trillion were being executed in Pakistan's retail sector, however, the FBR managed to capture only one fourth of them.

Now the Bureau was pursuing an innovative programme of installing PoS at the tier-1 retailers in the first phase to ensure that all the taxes paid by the consumers were deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

The chances of tax leakages were being minimized by installing POS system at the retailers, he added.

The FBR chairman asked the consumers to confirm that they had received the verifiable receipts from the retailers so that to ensure that the taxes were directly paid to the FBR machinery and to successfully enter into the prize scheme.

Dr Ashfaq said the FBR would bring regional diversity in the lucky draw, under which separate draws would be held at each city to ensure that the consumers belonging to all areas should benefit from the scheme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale FBR All From Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over loss of lives due to falling of ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain ..

Pakistan Day parade rehearsal; Faizabad to remain closed on March 16

1 minute ago
 ANF recovers 5kg heroin, arrests 3 accused

ANF recovers 5kg heroin, arrests 3 accused

1 minute ago
 Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

1 minute ago
 Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20 ..

Sindh Super League Football to begin from March 20

3 minutes ago
 '260 factories start production in small industria ..

'260 factories start production in small industrial estates in 3 years' : Minist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>