ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Some 1017 consumers on Tuesday won prizes worth Rs 54 million as the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) held here the 3rd Computerized Draw of Points of Sale (PoS) Prize Scheme.

Nasreen Akhtar won the first prize of Rs one million while Muhammad Sajid Aslam and Raheel Shahbaz won the second prize of Rs 500,000 each. Similarly four consumers Muhammad Shahid ur Rehman, Shahbaz Ahmad, Gul Niaz Bibi and Furqan got the third prize of Rs 250,000 each Speaking on the occasion, FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed congratulated the winners and their families on winning the prizes.

He said for the last three years, the FBR was working tirelessly to document the economy, plugging leakages in taxes and bringing maximum people to the tax net.

He said transactions worth of Rs 2 trillion were being executed in Pakistan's retail sector, however, the FBR managed to capture only one fourth of them.

Now the Bureau was pursuing an innovative programme of installing PoS at the tier-1 retailers in the first phase to ensure that all the taxes paid by the consumers were deposited in the national exchequer, he added.

The chances of tax leakages were being minimized by installing POS system at the retailers, he added.

The FBR chairman asked the consumers to confirm that they had received the verifiable receipts from the retailers so that to ensure that the taxes were directly paid to the FBR machinery and to successfully enter into the prize scheme.

Dr Ashfaq said the FBR would bring regional diversity in the lucky draw, under which separate draws would be held at each city to ensure that the consumers belonging to all areas should benefit from the scheme.