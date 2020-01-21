UrduPoint.com
10.31 Million Tones Wheat Reserves Available In Country

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:30 PM

10.31 million tones wheat reserves available in country

10.31 million tones wheat reserves are available in government and private sectors at present in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) 10.31 million tones wheat reserves are available in government and private sectors at present in the country.According to media reports, this year Sindh and Baluchistan did not procure wheat despite Federal government instructions due to which PASCO and Provincial governments did procurement of wheat of 4.

03million tones instead of set target of 6.2 million tones.According to documents that this year wheat production stood at 24.4 million tones while last year stock was 3.7 million tones and 28.2 million tones wheat are available in the country with combining both stock of previous and current year.This year wheat gross need was 26.9 million tones while 17.9 million tones were used during last 8 months.

