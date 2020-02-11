10th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo opens at Expo Centre

UrduPoint.com
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh inaugurated the three-day 10th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition-cum International Conference here at Expo Centre on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh inaugurated the three-day 10th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition-cum International Conference here at Expo Centre on Tuesday.

The Prime Event Management has organised the event with the support of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Association (PPMA).

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry had enormous potential to grow from existing three per cent global share and the incumbent government was extending a supporting hand to the exporters to explore and tap hidden markets. "The local pharma industry can tap markets like Africa and all stakeholders need to work together to enhance exports," said opined.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that Pakistani exporters could especially tap African region where Pakistani exports stood around US$1.67 billion as compared to the Indian exports volume of US$25 billion and China US$91 billion. "The joint working among the government, the business community, the exporters and the national drug regulator can help Pakistan grab more global market share in pharma exports. Pakistani pharmaceutical entrepreneurs have capacity to enhance manufacturing and exports," he said, adding that Pakistan's total exports which stood around US$24.8 billion were much below than the exports of Vietnam and India.

He said a facilitation desk set up at the LCCI was also working on pharmaceutical exports. He suggested that the government needed to revisit interest rate and withholding tax (WHT) to further facilitate businesses and industry.

"We urge the government to rationalise and reduce the ratio of interest rate, duties and taxes so that more and more people could do their businesses in an investor friendly atmosphere. The government should formulate policies by taking all stakeholders on board," he added.

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Chairman Muhammad Zaka-ur-Rehman said the business community and the government were working jointly on an export-led growth programme. "We are apprising the government about the problems the export-led industry is facing currently." He said the African countries like Ethiopia could be lucrative destination for Pakistani pharmaceutical exporters.

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Director Dr Obaid Ullah said Pakistan was far behind other countries in the exports of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing despite being potential market for it.

He said a joint working group comprising officials of FBR, DRAP and API manufacturers was working in the FBR to sort out export opportunities through more government facilitation.

Prime Event Management Director Kamran Abbasi told reporters that around 70 local and international companies were participating in the three-day expo. Companies participating in the trade show are from Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Taiwan and Korea. He said though some Chinese entrepreneurs were unable to attend the trade show because of corona virus outbreak, but their principles were participating.

A good number of business visitors attended the first day of the exhibition that would last till February 13.

