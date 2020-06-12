11-day petrol stock available in country: Spokesperson

A spokesperson for Petroleum Division on Thursday said 11-day petrol stock was available in the country and efforts were underway to normalize the fuel supply chain disturbed by some OMCs and dealers, creating artificial shortage of the commodity for profit maximization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):A spokesperson for Petroleum Division on Thursday said 11-day petrol stock was available in the country and efforts were underway to normalize the fuel supply chain disturbed by some OMCs and dealers, creating artificial shortage of the commodity for profit maximization.

"Around 228,637 Metric Tons (MTs) useable petrol stock is available, which is sufficient to meet 11-day needs of the country," he said in a press statement on petrol availability across the country.

Comparing 617,895 MTs petrol consumption of June, 2019, the spokesperson said supply of 846,500 MTs fuel had been arranged for June, 2020, out of which 154,500 MTs was from local refineries, while 692,000 MTs from planned imports.

He said proactive and appropriate actions were being taken jointly by Petroleum Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), all relevant stakeholders including the Provincial Governments to normalize the fuel supply situation across the country due to the artificial shortage created by some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and/or their dealers for profit maximization. "This has resulted in shortages/ dry outs having an adverse impact on the lives of the general public." Elaborating the joint actions, the spokesperson said field inspection teams had been formed under supervision of Director General (Oil) on directions of Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan. The teams consisted of members from Federal Investigation Agency, OGRA, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan and respective District Administration, which were being assisted by Law Enforcement Agencies in verification of the stocks availability, identification of black marketing, and hoarding by OMCs across the country.

He said the teams visited Keamari and Port Qasim on June 9, 2020, and found more than 40 million litres of petrol at Keamari in the tanks which had not been moved by OMCs Hascol Petroleum Limited and Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited, for which Assistant Commissioner recommended to concerned SSP to launch FIR against both OMCs.

Moreover, the spokesperson said notices had been issued to the CEOs of these OMCs to appear in person and clarify their position.

Besides, he said, an FIR had been launched by Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Shell Pakistan for hoarding the petrol at Taru Jabba, Peshawar.

OGRA has imposed fine on OMCs including Shell Pakistan, Total Parco, PUMA, Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited, Hascol and Attock Petroleum Limited for not maintaining the required fuel stocks at their depots, the spokesperson said, adding field teams in other provinces were also inspecting OMCs' depots and had started compiling their reports.

Moreover, he said, it was stressed upon all OMCs that planned imports be made on schedule to meet the monthly needs.

The spokesperson reiterated that the committee, constituted by the minster to probe the present fuel crisis by various aspects including pricing and maintenance of reserved stocks, would submit its report soon. It would help streamline the confronted issues and ensure non-occurrence of such things in future, headed.

"The vigilance, monitoring and enforcement teams are operating and performing their duties during an adverse time. However, Petroleum Division urges the public at large and fuel retail outlets/ dealers not to engage in panic buying," he remarked.