UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11-day Petrol Stock Available In Country: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:14 PM

11-day petrol stock available in country: Spokesperson

A spokesperson for Petroleum Division on Thursday said 11-day petrol stock was available in the country and efforts were underway to normalize the fuel supply chain disturbed by some OMCs and dealers, creating artificial shortage of the commodity for profit maximization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):A spokesperson for Petroleum Division on Thursday said 11-day petrol stock was available in the country and efforts were underway to normalize the fuel supply chain disturbed by some OMCs and dealers, creating artificial shortage of the commodity for profit maximization.

"Around 228,637 Metric Tons (MTs) useable petrol stock is available, which is sufficient to meet 11-day needs of the country," he said in a press statement on petrol availability across the country.

Comparing 617,895 MTs petrol consumption of June, 2019, the spokesperson said supply of 846,500 MTs fuel had been arranged for June, 2020, out of which 154,500 MTs was from local refineries, while 692,000 MTs from planned imports.

He said proactive and appropriate actions were being taken jointly by Petroleum Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), all relevant stakeholders including the Provincial Governments to normalize the fuel supply situation across the country due to the artificial shortage created by some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and/or their dealers for profit maximization. "This has resulted in shortages/ dry outs having an adverse impact on the lives of the general public." Elaborating the joint actions, the spokesperson said field inspection teams had been formed under supervision of Director General (Oil) on directions of Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan. The teams consisted of members from Federal Investigation Agency, OGRA, Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan and respective District Administration, which were being assisted by Law Enforcement Agencies in verification of the stocks availability, identification of black marketing, and hoarding by OMCs across the country.

He said the teams visited Keamari and Port Qasim on June 9, 2020, and found more than 40 million litres of petrol at Keamari in the tanks which had not been moved by OMCs Hascol Petroleum Limited and Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited, for which Assistant Commissioner recommended to concerned SSP to launch FIR against both OMCs.

Moreover, the spokesperson said notices had been issued to the CEOs of these OMCs to appear in person and clarify their position.

Besides, he said, an FIR had been launched by Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Shell Pakistan for hoarding the petrol at Taru Jabba, Peshawar.

OGRA has imposed fine on OMCs including Shell Pakistan, Total Parco, PUMA, Gas and Oil Pakistan Limited, Hascol and Attock Petroleum Limited for not maintaining the required fuel stocks at their depots, the spokesperson said, adding field teams in other provinces were also inspecting OMCs' depots and had started compiling their reports.

Moreover, he said, it was stressed upon all OMCs that planned imports be made on schedule to meet the monthly needs.

The spokesperson reiterated that the committee, constituted by the minster to probe the present fuel crisis by various aspects including pricing and maintenance of reserved stocks, would submit its report soon. It would help streamline the confronted issues and ensure non-occurrence of such things in future, headed.

"The vigilance, monitoring and enforcement teams are operating and performing their duties during an adverse time. However, Petroleum Division urges the public at large and fuel retail outlets/ dealers not to engage in panic buying," he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Petrol Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Fine Federal Investigation Agency June Stocks Gas FIR 2019 2020 All From Government Attock Petroleum Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Shell Pakistan Limited Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan Must Invest Rs. 6.5 Trillion in the Next ..

3 minutes ago

OGRA imposes Rs40 mln fine on six OMCs for not mai ..

36 minutes ago

World Day Against Child Labour being observed toda ..

44 minutes ago

Army Chief inquires after Shehbaz Sharif and Sheik ..

53 minutes ago

Haider Ali named in 29-player squad for England to ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Denounces the Terrorist At ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.