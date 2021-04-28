11 illegal marble factories sealed in Peshawar, Khyber

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister, the district administrations of Peshawar and Khyber sealed 11 marble factories on Warsak Road and Mulla Gori localities of both district.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, DC Khyber Mansoor Rashid Khattak, DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Ashfaq Khan, SP Rural Omar Owais Kiyani, Deputy Director Industries and officers the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) inspected marble factories at Mulla Gori, Warsak Road and other localities and directed action against illegal factories, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

According to DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood due to lack of filtration plant the polluted water of these factories was flown to canals through drains that were resulting in rendering nullahs dry and agriculture production was also being affected.

These factories were causing increase in the environmental pollution while the flowing of such waters on roads was multiplying the agonies of the people.

The owners of the concerned factories were issued notices in past to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by EPA and installation of filtration plant. So the persistent reluctance of the owners prompted the district administration for sealing these factories.