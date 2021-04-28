UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Illegal Marble Factories Sealed In Peshawar, Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

11 illegal marble factories sealed in Peshawar, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister, the district administrations of Peshawar and Khyber sealed 11 marble factories on Warsak Road and Mulla Gori localities of both district.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, DC Khyber Mansoor Rashid Khattak, DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar Ashfaq Khan, SP Rural Omar Owais Kiyani, Deputy Director Industries and officers the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) inspected marble factories at Mulla Gori, Warsak Road and other localities and directed action against illegal factories, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

According to DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood due to lack of filtration plant the polluted water of these factories was flown to canals through drains that were resulting in rendering nullahs dry and agriculture production was also being affected.

These factories were causing increase in the environmental pollution while the flowing of such waters on roads was multiplying the agonies of the people.

The owners of the concerned factories were issued notices in past to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by EPA and installation of filtration plant. So the persistent reluctance of the owners prompted the district administration for sealing these factories.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Water Agriculture Road Rashid

Recent Stories

Role of Army lauded amid unfolding crisis: Mian Za ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Health Council discusses mechanisms of support ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei announced Business Results of Q1 2021

26 minutes ago

Renders expose the design of most awaited Infinix ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance to host ‘Zayed: A Source ..

35 minutes ago

Shahzad Akbar serves legal notice on ex FIA DG Bas ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.