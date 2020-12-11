UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 LNG Cargoes Procured For January, Two More To Be Arranged: PD

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

11 LNG cargoes procured for January, two more to be arranged: PD

The Petroleum Division (PD) Friday said the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had so far secured 11 cargoes and working to arrange two more aimed at meeting the increased gas demand of consumers in the month of January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) Friday said the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) had so far secured 11 cargoes and working to arrange two more aimed at meeting the increased gas demand of consumers in the month of January.

"With the PLL tender that has just closed, with the same average slope as of December, a total number of 11 cargoes are secured for January 2021. The PLL is also working on making arrangements for two more cargoes for January 2021," the PD clarified in a press statement while responding to some media reports about the LNG procurement.

It said there had been no planned gas load shedding anywhere in the country since the onset of winter in November. "As approved by the Federal Cabinet, the load management plan put in place will ensure no gas load shedding for domestic, commercial and export industry customers.

However, the CNG will be curtailed based on available supplies, followed by captive generation." Unfortunately, the PD said, the campaign by a certain segments of the media based on incorrect analysis of the LNG market had harmed the latest tender as some suppliers stayed away from the process.

"The wide range of prices offered for the same delivery date clearly shows that the time between the bid opening and the delivery date is NOT the price determinant; the main driver is global demand and supply."It also said that the cheapest cargo Pakistan ever bought at $2.23/mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) had only 39 days between bid opening and delivery, while previously the most expensive cargo bought at $10.27 had 71 days between bid opening and delivery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding CNG Driver Same Price January November December Gas Market Media From Cabinet Industry Million

Recent Stories

Australia Terminates Deal to Buy Domestic Vaccine ..

34 seconds ago

US Plastic Waste Exports to States With Poor Manag ..

2 minutes ago

Razak sees possibility for registration of salt in ..

2 minutes ago

Land dispute claims lives of two brothers

2 minutes ago

NLPD to hold day-long "Bedil Conference" on Mirza ..

2 minutes ago

Corporate culture to be adopted in MWMC:MD

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.