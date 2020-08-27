UrduPoint.com
1100 New Jobs Announced Under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 01:07 PM

1100 new jobs announced under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, and Chairman CPEC Authority, Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday that as many as 1100 new job opportunities had been announced for various categories under Thar block-1 mining project.

In a tweet he said Shanghai Electric at Thar Block-1 had announced the jobs.

He said locals would get preference in jobs, subject to criteria and qualification.

