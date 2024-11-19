12th edition of IDEAS 2024 kicks off at Karachi Expo Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The 12th edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024) commenced at Karachi Expo Centre on Tuesday.

Inaugurated by Federal Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the exhibition will continue till 22 November 2024.

Besides trade visitors, more than 350 high-level delegations from 55 countries are visiting the exhibition, a mega-regional event; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan, said a statement issued by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan.

Since its inception in the year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an international rendezvous for defence manufacturers, entrepreneurs, R&D specialists, financial experts and top-level policymakers to promote cooperation, knowledge sharing and support ventures in the field of defence collaboration. Indeed, IDEAS is an event that brings together the global defence industry for synergistic businesses and cooperation.

In his inaugural address, the federal minister said that Pakistan today offered enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in all sectors including the defence industry.

In his regard, IDEAS served as a regional gateway for international manufacturers and suppliers to explore new avenues of defence cooperation through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration.

He said technologies were playing a vital role in confronting modern-day security challenges and its responsible use can make the world a better and safer place. Pakistan being a responsible state is always committed to playing its role for international peace, stability and order.

Reciprocity, mutual interests and international norms are the guiding principles that govern Pakistan’s relations at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

He said that the government always believed in meaningful dialogue on the basis of equality not only to resolve bilateral issues but also to give a chance for peace and harmony in the region.

"At our end, we in collaboration with our partners are steadfast to this unflinching commitment for peace and stability in the world," he said.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan’s defence industry has now reached the threshold of quality and reliability wherein its products are competing in the international defence market.

However, to further excel in this domain there is a need of academia – industry interface, integration of public-private defence industry and involvement of R&D organizations in defence manufacturing sector of Pakistan.

The minister further said Pakistan has the potential to emerge as a global platform for defence research, scientific growth, manufacturing and joint ventures, to strengthen our defence capabilities and spur developments as well as exports in this sector.

Earlier during his welcome address, Major General Asad Nawaz Khan HI(M), DG DEPO welcomed the visiting delegates, foreign and domestic exhibitors, OEMs, trade visitors and participants of IDEAS 2024.

The Minister during the visit of exhibition halls lauded the participation of academia and defence industry under one roof.

He appreciated that participation of Startups by NUST, PMSTAP and NASTP will hone the skills of young entrepreneurs by having interaction with foreign and national defence exhibitors.

IDEAS 2024 has surpassed all previous milestones in terms of space, booking, exhibitors and delegates both domestic and foreign. Karachi Expo Centre has been booked to its full capacity with more than 560 defence equipment exhibitors from 41 countries participating including exhibitors from Turkey, China, Iran, UK, North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Far East out of which 55% are international and 45% local.