1,300 Pakistani Rice Containers Release After Commerce Minister's Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:55 PM

The Kenyan government has authorized the release of 1,300 containers of Pakistani rice after Commerce Minister, Jam Kamal Khan's intervention, that had been delayed at the Port of Mombasa in a significant development for bilateral trade between the two countries

This resolution follows the proactive intervention by Pakistani Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and highlights the strengthened economic ties between the two nations, said a press release issued here Friday.

In a formal communication addressed to Honorable Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary of Kenya’s Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry, the Commerce Minister underscored the importance of timely handling of the rice consignment.

The letter highlighted the delay caused by issues in the Red Sea, which diverted the cargo, resulting in logistical setbacks. The intervention was aimed at mitigating the substantial losses faced by Pakistani exporters due to the delay.

The Commerce Minister’s appeal was rooted in the longstanding trade relationship between Pakistan and Kenya, with Pakistan being one of the largest buyers of Kenyan tea and a major supplier of rice to Kenya.

Pakistan High Commissioner and trade & investment officer Ms. Adeela in Nairobi met with all government stake holders and continuously followed it up and insisted on the immediate action on pakistan's commerce minister's request.

Responding swiftly to the Commerce Minister's letter, the Kenyan government issued a special gazette notice on May 31, 2024.

Kenyan Government had not only released 1300 containers at zero rating but also Pakistani rice got zero rated access to Kenya till 30th November, 2024. The notice outlined the duty-free importation of 34,414.5 metric tons of Grade 1 white milled rice, provided it meets Kenyan food safety standards and is accompanied by a Certificate of Conformity from the Kenyan Bureau of Standards.

With this resolution, the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kenya is expected to see a positive impact, enhancing economic cooperation and fostering mutual growth. The intervention by Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been widely appreciated by the business communities in both countries, ensuring that the significant rice shipment reaches Kenyan consumers without further delay, thus stabilizing rice supplies and prices in the local market.

