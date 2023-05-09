132kv grid station completed in QABP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A 132 kv grid station has been completed at a cost of Rs 450 million in Quaid-e-Azam business Park (QABP) being developed by Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Muazzam Syed told the media here Tuesday that completed in a short time, the grid station would cater to the energy needs of more than 80 industries.

Three more transformers would soon be added to this grid station to be managed by the PIEDMC, while LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) would be responsible for its maintenance and operation, he mentioned.

Ali Muazzam Syed said, "With the completion of this grid station, power supply has become improved in Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, and not only existing industries are being facilitated but the requirements of new industries can also be met efficiently.

" He said that industrialists were taking keen interest in the QAPB where 40 percent industrial plots had so far been sold. The PIEDMC, he added, was all committed to provide basic amenities and other facilities by completing development works on priority basis.

The CEO said the construction of another grid station in the QABP would be started in October this year.

"PIEDMC is utilizing all available resources and playing its vibrant role to offer modern and fullyequipped industrial zones to the industrialists and for rapid industrial development in the province,"he concluded.