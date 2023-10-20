132KV Grid Station formally energized to supply electricity to Hattar SEZ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A 132KV Grid Station was formally energized in Hattar Special Economic Zone on Friday to provide uninterrupted power supply to the industrial units of the zone and address the electricity related problem of the investors.

In this connection, a ceremony was held at Hattar Special Economic Zone with KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Syed Aamir Abdullah as chief guest on the occasion, who inaugurated the energization of the grid station.

Besides, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak, members of board of Directors Tayab Swati and Hasan Farid, office bearers of the Hattar Industrial Association were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, the provincial minister said that the energization of the grid station would help resolve electricity related problems of the industrial units to maximum level.

He reiterated the resolve of the provincial government that it would continue taking such initiatives for the resolution of the general public and investors with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.

He added the endeavour would not be limited to only the development of infrastructure, rather other hurdles would also be removed to resolve problems faced by the investors and general public.

The minister said that he had already taken up the issue of the wheel-charges on electricity with the chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) who assured resolution of the issue soon.

Syed Aamir Abdullah said that he had a detail list of the problems of the industrialists of the zone and reiterated his commitment for taking steps for their resolution.

He appreciated the performance and resolve of the management of KP-EZDMC and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and said that if they continued working with the same spirit and dedication, then there will be no hurdle in the industrial uplift of the province and vowed that he would leave no stone unturned in the resolution of their problems.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the CEO KP-EZDMC highlighted the efforts and achievements of the company for the development of the economic zones to attract domestic and foreign investment.

He said that Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ)) was a flagship project of KP-EZDMC along with Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The zone has a total area of 438 acres with 324 acres of leasable land, whose all plots have already been allotted.

The CEO said that seven industrial units had become operational with the investment of Rs 8 billion with six more near commencement of production while more than Rs 60 billion would be invested in the remaining under construction units.

