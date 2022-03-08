UrduPoint.com

13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 From Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:16 PM

13th Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo 2022 from tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The two-day 13th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition and Conference 2022 is being held here at Lahore Expo Centre from tomorrow (Wednesday).

With the vital support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), Prime Event Management is organizing the event that will also include conference involving stakeholders from medical and pharmaceutical professions.

As many as 70 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition. Besides the local participants, two international companies from Germany and Turkey will be part of the event.

According to the association's spokesman here Tuesday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will inaugurate the mega event as chief guest along with Chairman PPMA Mansoor Dilawar. Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid will grace the occasion with Pharmaceutical Excellence Awards distribution ceremony.

The University of Lahore's Faculty of Pharmacy and University of the Punjab's College of Pharmacy are knowledge partners to support the conference.

Exhibitors will display pharma processing and packaging machinery; laboratory and testing equipment; medical diagnostic equipment; hospital equipment and consumables; medicines, drugs and healthcare products; surgical instrument manufacturers; and raw material and active ingredients. Chairman PPMA Mansoor Dilawar will deliver the inaugural speech.

There will be a panel discussion on first day morning of the conference on "Pharma Export and it's challemges" which will be moderated by Hamid Raza, former Chairman PPMA and CEO, Neuro Pharma. Panelists will include Dr. Sh. Kaiser Waheed - former Chairman PPMA & President Medisure Lab Pakistan Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Faisal Q. Khokhar - Chairman PPMA North & Executive Director Remington Pharmaceutical Industries, Usman Shaukat - Central Executive Committee Member PPMA & Director Bio-Labs Pvt. Ltd. Bio-Next Pharmaceuticals and Jalal Uddin Zafar - Chairman Technical Committee & Director Surge & Nabiqasim Pharma Group.

The second day of the event will have technical sessions under the aegis of UoL and the University of Punjab.

Director Prime Event Management Kamran Abbasi says despite the Covid-19 pandemic, two international pharmaceutical companies from Germany and Turkey are participating in the expo.

He adds in post-Covid era, the event would not only benefit local manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies in terms of their business exposures, but also would provide an opportunity for customers to have business-to-business (B2B) interactions with the exhibitors. "The exhibitors will display latest technological equipment that will attract local manufacturers."Abbasi further says the two-day event is expected to generate business deals and agreementsworth millions of rupees.

