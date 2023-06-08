UrduPoint.com

13th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 09:53 PM

13th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition concludes

Scores of people including foreigners appreciated the work of skilled women entrepreneurs displayed at the four-day '13th Sartyoon Sang' exhibition, which concluded here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Scores of people including foreigners appreciated the work of skilled women entrepreneurs displayed at the four-day '13th Sartyoon Sang' exhibition, which concluded here on Thursday.

In an exquisite display of traditional crafts at the Dolmen Mall in Clifton, a wide mixture of Sindh's handicrafts made by rural women were exhibited, including home textiles, baskets, jewellery, rillies, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork.

The event was arranged by Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) in an effort to provide market links to rural women and artisans.

The festival attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton, Defence Housing Authority, Bath Island and nearby areas.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said the event's objective was to facilitate better income for women artisans of rural Sindh.

"We have trained over 110,000 men and women in different skills and trades and these over 40,000 from most underdeveloped regions including Jaccobabad, Kandhkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar Shahdadkot, Khairpur and Sukkur, Larkana, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Benazirabad Abad, Nosheroferoz, Sanghaar and Mirpurkhas." The exhibition comprised stitched and un-stitched cloth, needlework with different types of embroidery, straw work, bed sheets, crochet work, machine embroidery and other items for women. A variety of cushions and other items were displayed.

Secretary Women Development Department Sindh, Iqbal Anjum Jumani and others also visited the exhibition.

