14 Arrested For Decanting In Sargodha
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:14 PM
The police arrested 14 shopkeepers for decanting gas and sealed mini agencies here
SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : The police arrested 14 shopkeepers for decanting gas and sealed mini agencies here.
A police spokesman on Wednesday said the police teams conducted raids on Rafi Park, Kot Fareed, Bhabhra, Mouqame Hayat, and arrested Falak Sher, Shahbaz, Ashfaq, Aslam, Haq Nawaz, Babar, Muhammad Ali ETC.
The police have registered separate cases.