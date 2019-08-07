UrduPoint.com
14 Arrested For Decanting In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 03:14 PM

14 arrested for decanting in Sargodha

The police arrested 14 shopkeepers for decanting gas and sealed mini agencies here

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : The police arrested 14 shopkeepers for decanting gas and sealed mini agencies here.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said the police teams conducted raids on Rafi Park, Kot Fareed, Bhabhra, Mouqame Hayat, and arrested Falak Sher, Shahbaz, Ashfaq, Aslam, Haq Nawaz, Babar, Muhammad Ali ETC.

The police have registered separate cases.

